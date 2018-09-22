FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain continues

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of this evening expect rain chances to remain elevated. We are currently seeing a break in the rainfall across much of the area, but there are more showers and storms off shore moving north toward the coast. Skies will remain mostly cloudy keeping temperatures a little cooler in the upper 70s.
Overnight we will stay pretty much the same with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures will remain about the same as the clouds will keep that heat close to the surface.
Rain chances begin early tomorrow morning. The bulk of that rain is expected to fall through the morning hours with the models showing rain clearing up later in the afternoon. But, skies will remain mostly cloudy through much of the day keeping temperatures in the 80s at max.
Rain chances remain in the forecast as we start the work week with a stalled cold front just to the north of our area. This will cause rain chances to remain elevated through mid-week until we see the next cold front start to swing toward Southwest Louisiana later into next week.
This next cold front will bring elevated rain chances again, but models are uncertain if the front brings cooler weather all the way to the Gulf coast. I remain optimistic for slightly cooler temperatures, but it is all about the shift in the wind behind the front that cools us down.
Even with the talk of cold fronts starting, we still have to talk about the tropics.
We have two systems that require our attention right now. Those are Tropical Storm Kirk and tropical depression 11.
Tropical storm Kirk has formed right off the coast of Africa, south of the Cape Verde Islands. Winds are at 35 mph and it is moving west at 14 mph. The forecast track keeps the strength at tropical storm strength well into next week.
Tropical depression 11 has formed east of the Lesser Antilles with sustained winds at 30 mph. This storm is moving slowly to the west at 3 mph. The forecast track keeps this storm has a depression through tomorrow evening.
