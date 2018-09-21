Welsh Greyhounds forfeit two games after LHSAA rule violation

WELSH, LA (KPLC) - The Welsh Greyhound football team is now 1-2 in the 2018 season after a forfeiting two games in which an ineligible student played.
The student was ineligible for academic reasons, related to dual college credits.
Welsh administrators say as soon as they became aware of the violation, they reported the error to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA). The LHSAA confirmed that Welsh self-reported the violation.
The ineligible player took the field on Aug. 31 against Rayne - a 41-16 win for the Greyhounds. That student also played in the Sept. 7 loss to Kaplan.
As part of the LHSAA penalty, those games are forfeited, while the school must pay a $200 fine. The unidentified student involved has been ruled ineligible for one year. Also, Head Coach John Richardson is required to take a fundamentals of coaching course.
