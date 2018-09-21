T. H. Watkins hosts 10th annual Grandparent’s Tea

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The students at T. H. Watkins Elementary are showing their grandparents just how much they love them with a special tea time.
The school hosted its annual Grandparent’s Tea event to honor those that sacrifice so much throughout the school year. Those in attendance were greeted with a smile and even got to enjoy a performance from the students.
Staff at the school says a lot of hard work goes into the event but it’s the least they could do to show their appreciation.
“One of the things that we wanted to do was show our grandparents how important they are to us and the many sacrifices that they make for their grandchildren and the school," said school secretary, Bernice Gallien.
This is the tenth year that the school has hosted the event. This year they were able to serve almost 100 grandparents.
“Our grandparents are such a huge support and play such a huge role in their lives. We want them here sending that message that we can work together to meet our vision. Our vision here at Watkins is to become a B school and they’re going to play a part in helping us meet that goal,” said Principal, Ashley Johnson.
