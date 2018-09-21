SWLA Medal of Honor recipient may be honored again, if legislation passes

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana Medal of Honor recipient, First Lieutenant Douglas Fournet, may be honored again if legislation passes.
Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy along with Representative Clay Higgins announced Monday they proposed the Lake Charles VA Clinic should be renamed after the only Southwest Louisiana Medal of Honor recipient.
Fournet’s nephew, Cooper Fournet, said he and his family are grateful that they are working to celebrate his uncle’s heroism. The current VA outpatient clinic in Lake Charles could be renamed the Douglas Fournet Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic.
Douglas Fournet was a southwest Louisiana local. He attended Lake Charles High School, McNeese State University and was a Lake Charles police officer before he joined the Army and served in Vietnam. He lost his life in the A Shau Valley of Vietnam while trying to disarm a claymore mine, which detonated before he could successfully cut its wires.
“Lt. Fournet’s leadership in battle resulted in him sacrificing his life to save fellow soldiers,” Senator Bill Cassidy said. “Renaming the Lake Charles VA clinic after Lt. Fournet honors his heroism and ensures his bravery is never forgotten.”
Fournet said the Lake Charles VA Clinic, only a year old, was a long time coming. He said to add his uncle’s name to it would mean a lot to Lake Area veterans.
“Doug was a local guy, so now the veterans can say ‘this is ours now.’ It’s something the community can be proud of,” Fournet said.
He said the proposed recognition is well deserved.
“While he lost his life, might’ve contributed to saving the lives of, not just the men who were there that day, but also their kids and their kids kids,” Fournet said.
There has not yet been a vote on whether or not to rename the clinic.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.