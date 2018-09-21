Sulphur residents may experience discolored water due to fire hydrant testing

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur residents may notice tap water discoloration in October as fire department personnel flush the city’s fire hydrants, according to Public Relations and Marketing Representative for the City of Sulphur, Kaitlyn Gallegos.
The fire department tests the hydrants annually to maintain the Class 2 rating, says Gallegos. The tests ensure that the hydrants are working properly for fire protection purposes.
Due to these tests, the materials that settle in the hydrants will stir up and lines will be cleaned. This allows the health of city’s water system to be monitored.
The discoloration is not a cause for concern. Residents are encouraged to run water until it is clear before washing clothes or drinking. In most instances, the water will clear in approximately five minutes. If the discoloration persists, residents should wait an hour and try again.
