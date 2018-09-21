St. Louis Catholic kicker dedicates season to childhood cancer research

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Kicking for a cause, that’s what one local high school athlete is doing; hoping to raise money and awareness for the fight against childhood cancer.
In an effort to raise funds and awareness for the disease, St. Louis Catholic High School kicker Andrew Kilpatrick is dedicating his senior football season to kids with cancer as a Kick-It-Champion. Andrew will accept donations for each field goal and extra point he makes during the football season. All donations received will benefit childhood cancer research through Kick-It, powered by Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF).
He learned about the Kick-It Champion program at a football camp earlier this year and found inspiration after the school lost its cheer coach to cancer.
“She had cancer and just seeing everything that happened, that’s a tough situation and I want to help in any way that I can," said Kilpatrick.
He’s only played three games so far this season and he’s already more than halfway to his goal.
Andrew hopes to raise $1,000 which will fund over two days of research.
“I would love to get way past $1,000 or to do as much as possible but I can’t believe it’s gotten this far," he said.
So far this season, Andrew holds the record for the longest field goal in the state and his coaches can attest that he has that same work ethic on and off the field.
“We had a very good player that played ahead of him for the last two years so he wasn’t able to play much in varsity but he’s taken advantage of his opportunity so far this year,” said special teams coordinator, Pat Neck.
“I think he leads by example and he makes people around him better and that’s what we want at St. Louis," said head coach, Chad Lavergne.
Andrew hopes through his pledge, other athletes will feel inspired to do the same.
“I’m hoping that all the kickers do it from now on, we have a great tradition and hoping that they’ll just continue to keep it going.”
The Kick-It Champion program was started by All-State Ohio football player Matt Colella who battled cancer as a middle school student. His commitment to help others inspired his community and athletes around the country to become Kick-It Champions for children with cancer.
For more information, to pledge or to donate, visit Andrew’s Kick-It Champion page.
