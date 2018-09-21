Sports Person of the Week - Gerron Duhon

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) - Sam Houston High School senior Gerron Duhon has made a name for himself through the first three weeks of the regular season as the Broncos enter the Game of the Week 3-0.
"Gerron is the leader of our football team. Without a doubt, he has come in and has had a huge impact,” says SHHS Head Coach Chad Paulk.
The running back has played as advertised for the Broncos so far in 2018. The Washington-Marion transfer had his breakout game a week ago against Iowa, when he totaled 335 yards and four touchdowns.
"It felt good. The mini Broncos on the sidelines showed me some love and all the fans, it just felt real good,” says Duhon.
His knack for making big plays has given a spark to this Bronco program and earned him the title as Sports Person of the Week.
“Gerron not only brings talent, but he also brings leadership that no one else can compare to,” says Sam Houston safety Colby Wiersema, "He’s just one of those natural talents and natural leader guys. Knowing that we have one of the best running backs in the state at our practice pushing us every day and knowing that we can compete against him makes us better. "
Duhon’s impact has stretched beyond the box score.
“One of the things he did was when the kids took their pads off to do conditioning, Gerron kept all of his pads on and we definitely brought that to light in our team meetings afterward. Gerron understands that he plays the game in full pads and he’ll finish practice with full pads, that’s being a leader without saying a word,” says Paulk.
“You only thrive when you are comfortable, so I have to make myself uncomfortable so I can prepare for Friday nights when I am not comfortable. I’m not really a man of words, so I lead by example. For my coach to feel like I’m doing a good job, it means a lot,” says Duhon.
While an injury meant missing week one, and only playing a half in week two, Duhon has amassed nearly 500 yards and six touchdowns. With numbers like that, it’s no surprise Yale University came calling, offering Duhon a full ride.
For him, the choice to commit to an Ivy League school like the Bulldogs was a no-brainer.
“My mom told me that education comes first since I was young so that’s been in my mind was getting the best education and getting the opportunity to showcase my God-given abilities," says Duhon.
