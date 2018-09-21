POW/MIA Day, a time to remember those who never returned home

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -It's POW/MIA Day ... A time to remember those who went into battle for our country -- but who never came back and have never been accounted for.
The missing man’s table in Veterans’ halls and other places, commemorates those who never came home...it is with rich symbolism.
"The candle, symbolizing upward reach of their incomparable spirit, remember; a slice of lemon on a bread plate, to remember the bitter fate; remember the salt on the bread plate, symbolic of the families tears as they wait. Remember the glass is inverted. They cannot toast with us this night."
Larry Regan served two tours in Vietnam.
“Sometimes people who have never been in the military. Sometimes it’s a lot easier for them to forget and not remember, some, except for the families of the military members, the sacrifices that have been made. We still have POWS and MIAS,” said Regan.
"I feel that we have, particularly our military and our veterans, we have a solemn oath and an obligation to remember those that didn't make it back."
Regan's chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America is dedicating a plaque to the prisoners of war and those missing in action.
"This is not only for the veterans or POWs or MIAs of Vietnam. This is for all of the wars and all of our conflicts," said Regan.
"We still believe that we have mias and pows there that we need to account for."
He hopes people will attend.
"I will read the names of the 24 servicemen in Louisiana that are considered missing in action."
The event will include military from fort polk and a color guard of veterans now serving in law enforcement.
Again the ceremony is 10 a.m., Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park on the lakefront of Lake Charles. The public is encouraged to attend.
