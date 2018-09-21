Police Jury green lights controversial convenience store

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury gives the green light to a convenience store on North Perkins Ferry Road. This after resident push-back and the Parish Planning and Zoning Board recommended the development be denied.
For some who live on the road, another convenience store seemed unnecessary.
“This convenient store will only be convenient to the drug addicts who live on the dead end of Miller Street.” says Paula Hebert, a resident on the road.
At the Planning and Zoning Board meeting Tuesday, rezoning for the proposed convenience store was voted down, but the final decision was in the hands of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. Residents of North Perkins Ferry Road attended the Thursday night meeting and didn’t hold back.
“If you bring up the white house in y’all’s slideshow, that is my home. My driveway will be directly across from either the entrance or the exit of this proposed. I will never get out.” says Angela Broussard.
“I used to deliver gas and oil to places," says another resident, Tommy LeJune. "I seen urine, people urinating around the place, I’ve seen drug deals at stations. I’ve seen all this stuff and I don’t want this by my house.I have kids, grand kids. This is not a good place for it.”
The Police Jury ultimately voted for the convenience store construction to move forward, with one police juror saying the area is already commercialized.
“Here’s the fact: the fact is, there is going to be a convenient store built there one way or another," said District 7 Juror Chris Landry. "Do I want there to be a convenient store build next to me? Probably not, but when I live on a street that, you can look at an exploded view of that, that street is only going to get busier. That’s why it was chosen for the overlay district. It’s a commercial street and it will continue to be.”
It is unclear when construction on the convenience store will begin. It will be located on 2665 North Perkins Ferry Road.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.