Police Jury green lights controversial convenience store

“Here’s the fact: the fact is, there is going to be a convenient store built there one way or another," said District 7 Juror Chris Landry. "Do I want there to be a convenient store build next to me? Probably not, but when I live on a street that, you can look at an exploded view of that, that street is only going to get busier. That’s why it was chosen for the overlay district. It’s a commercial street and it will continue to be.”