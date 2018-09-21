Florida Uber driver charged with kidnapping after rider jumps out of car

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) - Police say a Tallahassee woman was forced to jump out of a moving car’s window after her Uber driver refused to let her out.
Destiny Green, 30, was arrested by the Tallahassee Police Department on Wednesday.
Officers were called to the intersection of North Magnolia Drive and Miccosukee Road in response to a 911 call where the victim could be heard in the background screaming "help me."
The police report stated, officers found the victim in the parking lot of Walgreen's with rips in her jeans, blood soaking through her pants, and scrapes on her hands.
The victim told officers she was at an event at Privé when a friend requested an Uber to come pick her up. She showed officers the app, which showed displayed Green as the driver.
The victim said she told Green to take her home, but while in route, she asked Green to drop her off at The Edge apartments since they were close. According to the police report, Green was also stopped by the Florida State Police Department during her drive.
During the stop, Green told the victim to put her hands on the center console and hold it down. The victim said she found this weird, according to court documents, but did as Green asked.
After the traffic stop was over, the victim stated she felt uncomfortable and asked Green to drop her off, but she refused. The victim said she continued to ask Green to let her out of the car, but stated Green told her she was taking the victim to the hospital.
The victim told Green she didn't need to go to the hospital and that she wanted to be let out of the car.
The victim told officers she was in fear for her life and video called her friend to try to tell her what was happening.
The police report stated the victim rolled down the back window, and once at the intersection of North Magnolia Drive and Miccosukee Road, she jumped out of the moving car, causing rips in her pants and the other injuries.
However, before jumping out of the car, she hung up with her friend and called 911. The victim also showed officers her call log, which was consistent with her statements.
Documents say officers then went to Green's home to interview her.
Before officers could say a word, they said Green spontaneously stated she quit working for Uber because of "the girl" she had given a ride to Wednesday night. Green told officers that the victim wanted to go to the hospital but did not say why.
According to Green, when she began to drive the victim to Capital Regional Medical Center, the victim jumped out of the back window. Green said she did not recall the victim asking to be let out of the car.
Investigators wrote that while speaking with Green, she made out of context comments and appeared paranoid.
Based on the evidence provided to officers, Green is being charged with kidnapping to facilitate a felony and false imprisonment. She was taken to the Leon County Detention Facility where her bond has been set at $7,500.
