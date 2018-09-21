FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain will be more likely for the next few days

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -To end this week, there will be a lot of rain. More rain than what we have seen over the last few days. Rain chances are up to 60%. The rain will likely be more widespread as well. It's likely the bulk of the rain is in the afternoon, but there could be a few morning showers. This rain will help keep temperatures down.
Through the evening hours, the rain chances will go back down after sunset. For Friday night football, there could be a few showers around early. I think for the most part the rain will be gone. I would take an umbrella just in case. Some places may be lucky to not need it anyway. Wherever we saw rain, the temperature will be cooler.
Overnight, it should be partly cloudy. There will be a few times in the night when it is mostly clear. Either way, it should be a pleasant night. The temperature will be warm. Not to mention muggy also. Especially near the coastline, it may still feel like the upper 80s by sunrise.
Saturday will also have a good chance for rain as well. The rain chances remain at 60% for the weekend. That does include Sunday. So, any outdoor weekend plans should have an indoor plan alternative just in case. I still would not cancel any plans just yet, though. Temperatures will remain in the 80s.
The rain chances unfortunately will remain high as we start next week. There is a 60% chance of rain both on Monday and Tuesday. I would keep the umbrella nearby on your way out the door. There may even be some showers in the morning, so all of the rain will not necessarily be in the afternoon. Still, with all the rain, the temperature will be slightly cooler.
Here's the best part of the forecast! A cold front is looking more and more likely to reach Southwest Louisiana by late next week. The timing of the front is still in question. When it does come, it will bring more rain for the afternoon and possibly the evening as well. The potential for severe weather is still unknown. We will have a better idea next week.
After the front passes, it will be much cooler with our temperatures and will feel like fall! Those temperatures could fall as low of the lower 60s. Then in the afternoon, the high may only be in the 70s! It will not stay that way for long, but it will be a nice change to our weather. Stay tuned for further details.
The tropics are quiet. There is only one area we are now watching over the next five days. This has a 20% chance of development as it heads toward the Caribbean. Conditions will become unfavorable later by this weekend, so this poses little to no threat to the United States.
