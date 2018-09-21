FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances remain through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Rain chances sticking around through the rest of this afternoon with those storms lingering into the evening hours. Right now the models are showing those rain chances sticking around through 8 pm, which would impact Friday night football. We are remaining optimistic that most games will remain dry, but the chance is there all across the area for a thunderstorm to pop-up. Temperatures starting off the game will also depend on the rain. If your area does see rain before kick-off chances are you will be enjoying slightly cooler temperatures thanks to rain cooled air. But, most off us will start off the evening with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.