FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances remain through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Rain chances sticking around through the rest of this afternoon with those storms lingering into the evening hours. Right now the models are showing those rain chances sticking around through 8 pm, which would impact Friday night football. We are remaining optimistic that most games will remain dry, but the chance is there all across the area for a thunderstorm to pop-up. Temperatures starting off the game will also depend on the rain. If your area does see rain before kick-off chances are you will be enjoying slightly cooler temperatures thanks to rain cooled air. But, most off us will start off the evening with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Overnight we will begin to see temperatures fall into the mid to low 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances stick around overnight with a moist air mass hanging out over Southwest Louisiana. This will lead to increased rain chances through the day tomorrow. With lots of clouds and rain, temperatures will stay a little cooler only getting into the mid 80s.
Expect a very similar day on Sunday with rain chances starting early along the coast and spreading father inland during the day. This will again help to keep temperatures a little cooler topping out in the mid-80s.
Through the start of the week expect a similar pattern through mid-week with temperatures staying in the mid to upper-80s with rain chances remaining elevated. By mid-week expect rain chances begin to decrease back down to 40% and temperatures moderate out to the upper-80s.
Out in the tropics we are watching several areas for development, but no named systems as of right now.
Disturbance number 2 is located to the east of the Lesser Antilles with a 40% chance of development in the next 2 to 5 days.
Disturbance number 1 has just moved off the coast of Africa and has a 30% chance of development in the next 2 days and a 60% chance of development in 5 days.
Both of these developments are no threat to us right now, but we will continue to monitor them over the next week.
