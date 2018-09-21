CPSO: Sulphur man and woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Police have arrested a man and woman for attempted second-degree murder, according to Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Officers were dispatched to Bankens Road and Buhler Station Road in Sulphur on September 18 around 7:30 a.m., says Myers. Railroad workers found a woman covered in mud lying near the tracks. The witness said the victim was alive and even sat up, but she appeared to have a severe head injury.
On September 19, detectives learned that Christina M. Russell, 27, and Joseph N. Thomas, 23, both of Sulphur, were with the victim the day prior, says Myers. The couple allegedly picked the woman up and brought her home.
During the interview, CPSO says Russell and Thomas admitted that while at the home, they got into an argument with the victim. The suspects then admitted to allegedly pushing the victim off their back porch, Myers says. Then, the victim left on foot.
Myers says Russell admitted to striking the victim with a truck, then Thomas got out of the vehicle and struck the victim with a pipe. Both suspects fled the scene and left the victim on the side of the roadway.
Russell also had the victim’s cell phone, says Myers.
Both suspects are booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on second-degree murder charges. Their bond is set at $500,000.
The victim was transported to the hospital with multiple fractures to the skull along with a brain bleed. She remains hospitalized in critical condition. CPSO is still investigating.
