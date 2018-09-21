CPSB responds to threats against several area schools

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is responding to several threats made against three different Lake Area schools, according to a post on the CPSB Facebook page.
Several threats were posted to social media targeting LaGrange High, Molo Middle, and Washington Marion High schools. Law enforcement has been made aware of these threats and in return have assigned extra officers to those campuses.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and CPSB is working to determine the origin of these posts. Anyone involved in these threatening posts, comments, writings, or actions, including students, will be faced with action by law enforcement as well as appropriate punishment allowed under CPSB’s policy.
