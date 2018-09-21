Calcasieu mosquito pools test positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Two mosquito pools in Calcasieu Parish have tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis Virus, according to information from the parish.
The parish collects mosquito pools, that are sent to LSU, to be tested for disease.
Saint Louis Encephalitis is “equal” to the West Nile Virus, according to Scott Harrington, with parish mosquito control.
It is transmitted by mosquitoes and can cause inflammation to the brain, according to information from the parish.
Most people who contract the disease have no apparent illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For those who become ill, symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and tiredness. The disease can be fatal in rare cases.
Willis said it has been “several years” since mosquitoes in Calcasieu tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis.
He said night-time mosquitoes are more likely to transmit disease.
The parish reminds all residents to always use mosquito repellent and if able wear long sleeves and pants outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk.
Standing water around homes should be drained.
Click HERE for more information about Saint Louis Encephalitis.
