What Drought?

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Drought conditions have been completely lifted for Southwest Louisiana. We are no longer seeing any ‘abnormally dry’ conditions thanks to all the rain we received in the past week. Here’s how much rainfall we have gotten since last week:
- Lake Charles Regional Airport: 0.48 inches
- Southeast Texas Regional Airport: 0.82 inches
- Lafayette Regional Airport: 0.15 inches
- New Iberia Regional Airport: 0.16 inches
This has improved year to date deficits across the region, but hasn’t completely alleviated them in all locations.
- Lake Charles Regional Airport: -2.62 inches
- Southeast Texas Regional Airport: 17.71 inches
- Lafayette Regional Airport: -7.29 inches
- New Iberia Regional Airport: -6.48 inches
With rain chances up through the weekend we should begin to see deficits lessening even more. Thankfully these deficits are not causing drought conditions as we are seeing rain falling almost everyday helping to keep the topsoil saturated.
