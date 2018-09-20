Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 4

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage this season. This off season, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC's Brady Renard will post his TDL 'Top 7 List' of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He'll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.

Three weeks through the prep season and for the first time we have little movement in the rankings.

*These are not head to head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class.*


1. WELSH GREYHOUNDS
2018 record: 2-1 
Week three Ranking: No. 1

The Greyhounds showed some mental fortitude to bounce back after a tough loss to Kaplan. The Welsh offense was rolling on all cylinders, posting 55 points on Loreauville. The Hounds saw a pair of breakout performances from Jaheim Simon (160 yards, three touchdowns) and Jerome Hebert (110 yards, one touchdown). It was a depth building game and one that should help the Hounds stay near the top of this list all season long.


2. BARBE BUCCANEERS
2018 record: 3-0
Week three Ranking: No. 4

The Bucs played down again in class and for a while let St. Louis hang around. Much of that story faded away as the Bucs would go on to outscore the Saints 44-7 down the stretch to earn the blowout win. Zene Chretien proved to be Barbe's best offensive weapon as the senior rushed for over 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Don't get it twisted however as this is still Luke Richard's offense when it comes down to the nitty-gritty. Richard tallied 165 rushing yards including an 83-yard run in the third quarter.


3. JENNINGS BULLDOGS
2018 record: 1-2 
Week three Ranking: No. 3

The Bulldogs have life! Jennings picked up a much-needed win on Friday against the Dragons, 42-21. The Dogs separated themselves early before the Dragons would make it interesting heading into the half. Credit Jennings though for finally getting out to a fast start and once again closing well as they have done all season long. Darrian Achane had a strong showing with 171 yards and two scores and he was joined in the backfield by Brandon Jones and his 138 yards and his two touchdowns as well. Iowa is up next in the game that may prove to once again be for the district title, however, I believe this district is much more wide open than in the past.


4. BASILE BEARCATS
2018 record: 2-1 
Week three Ranking: No. 5

I have to move the Bearcats up after an impressive win over a good Sacred Heart team that will keep a lot of points off the board this season. Much has been made of the experience on this Basile offense, however, the defense may be the better unit. Through three games (including matching up with Class 3A's number 10 team) the Bearcats have only allowed 16 points. Linebacker Andre Reed leads the defense and on Friday, he continued his strong running back play rushing for 139 yards and the game-winning 74-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.


5. IOTA BULLDOGS
2018 record: 3-0 
Week three Ranking: No. 4

Iota drops a spot, but that's not because I feel any different about the Dogs. On Friday in our TDL Game of the Week, Iota got off to a slow start but they never felt out of control against Lake Arthur. Despite it being a 21-21 game at the half, the Dogs did what good teams do and they finished strong to win, 42-21. The duo of Kollin Guillory and Luke Doucet shined once again as the duo put up 228 yards and scored two touchdowns. The Bulldog defense looked strong as well outside of the second quarter.


6. LEESVILLE WAMPUS CATS
2018 record: 3-0
Week three Ranking: No. 6

The Cats have waltzed through their pre-district schedule thus far, but Pineville is next on the docket and should prove to be a good measuring stick. Leesville has seen the emergence of running back Jalen Shepherd through the three games. In 2017, he touched the ball just 13 times and managed 29 yards. So far in 2018, Shepherd has 368 total yards and five touchdowns which leads the Wampus Cats in both categories.


7. SULPHUR GOLDEN TORS
2018 record: 1-1 
Week three Ranking: No. 7

The Golden Tors remain on the list thanks to their difficult schedule up to this point. Carencro, Ouachita and C.E. Byrd are not only really good football teams, but they've also played hard schedules. The Tors showed some fight on the road, taking the Yellow Jackets to the fourth quarter and playing some impressive defense that we hadn't seen up to this point. Quarterback Morgan Clark may have to win games with his arm until the backfield can find a rhythm, following Creary's injury.


Next three up:  Kinder Yellow Jackets (2-1), LCCP Trailblazers (3-0), Rosepine Eagles (3-0)
 
Best team performance from Week 1: Basile Bearcats

As mentioned above, the Bearcats beat a solid Sacred Heart team that downed Basile's district foe St. Edmund the previous week. The win is an important one for both power ratings and confidence moving forward.

