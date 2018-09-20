Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 4

The Bulldogs have life! Jennings picked up a much-needed win on Friday against the Dragons, 42-21. The Dogs separated themselves early before the Dragons would make it interesting heading into the half. Credit Jennings though for finally getting out to a fast start and once again closing well as they have done all season long. Darrian Achane had a strong showing with 171 yards and two scores and he was joined in the backfield by Brandon Jones and his 138 yards and his two touchdowns as well. Iowa is up next in the game that may prove to once again be for the district title, however, I believe this district is much more wide open than in the past.