Sulphur’s oldest resident passes away at 105

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Evalise “Tiny” Rentrop, the oldest Sulphur resident, died on Wednesday, September 19.
Tiny, born April 25, 1913, was originally from Leroy and lived in Crowley, but had resided in Sulphur since the 1950′s, according to Dignity Memorial. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, crocheting, and she made blankets for nursing home residents.
Rentrop was also a champion bowler, winning many tournaments. She attended Victory Worship Center and served as Grand Marshall of the Sulphur Centennial Celebration parade.
She passed away at 105, one year older than the city of Sulphur. Funeral arrangements will take place with the Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Her memorial services will be held on her 106th birthday on April 25, 2019.
Tiny had her family by her side in her final hours. Watch KPLC’s feature with Tiny HERE.
