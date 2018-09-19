SEC releases TV networks and start times for 2018-2019 basketball season

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference announced television networks and start times for its 2018-19 men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday.
The games will be included in the ESPN package (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and SEC Network) will also be available through the ESPN App.
CBS Sports’ coverage will be available to stream live via the CBS All Access subscription service, with additional coverage on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports HQ.
Kentucky (2), LSU (5), Vanderbilt (9), Florida (18), Alabama (20), Mississippi State (22) and Arkansas (25) each have recruiting classes that rank among the top 25 of ESPN’s RecruitingNation Class Rankings for 2018.
Twenty-one of ESPN’s 2018 Top 100 recruits signed with SEC schools, including 13 of the top 50 players.
LSU’s November and December Non-Conference Schedule:
November
6: SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA/SECN+/7:30 p.m.
9: UNC-GREENSBORO/SECN+/7 p.m.
13: MEMPHIS/SEC Network/6 p.m.
16: LOUISIANA TECH/SECN+/7 p.m.
AdvoCare Invitational – ESPN Wide World of Sports – Orlando, Florida
22: Charleston/ESPN2 or U/6 p.m.
23: UAB or Florida State/ESPN2, ESPNU, or ESPN3/3:30, 5:30 or 6 p.m.
25l TBD/ESPN Family of Networks/TBD
December
1: GRAMBLING/SECN+/4 p.m.
9: INCARNATE WORD/SEC Network/1 p.m.
12: at Houston/ESPN2/8 p.m.
Neon Hoops Showcase – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada
15 Saint Mary’s/ESPNU/10 p.m.
21: FURMAN/SECN+/7 p.m.
28: ULM/SECN+/7 p.m.
