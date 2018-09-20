Sam Houston Jones State Park getting a facelift

By Chandler Watkins | September 19, 2018 at 11:39 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 11:39 PM

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) - Sam Houston Jones State Park is getting a face lift. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced several possible projects at the park, and is asking for the public’s input. A new fishing pier and board walk was proposed, as well as a new covered pavilion, and a splash pad.

Due to the want for public input, timelines for those proposed projects have not been set.

One project that will be starting soon is on cabins and restrooms within the park. $2.4 million has been allocated to build new cabins and restrooms and renovate existing ones as well.

