ROAD CLOSURE: Sampson Street between Sulphur Ave. and I-10

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Sampson Street between Sulphur Ave. and I-10 will be closed beginning Friday, Sept 21, at 11 p.m.
It will reopen Monday, Sept. 24, at 5 a.m.
The closure is necessary for the Union Pacific Railroad and Kansas City Southern Railroad to replace their respective railroad crossing surfaces.
Motorists will be detoured around the closure via La. 379 (Sulphur Ave. and Miller Ave.) and I-10 South Service Road.
DOTD encourages drivers to be on the lookout for work crews and equipment.
