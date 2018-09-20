Reviewing gas safety for consumers after Massachusetts explosions and fires

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -They were images unlike any seen before--homes at random exploding or on fire. people wondered: was it an accident or something more sinister.
Calcasieu emergency planning director Dick Gremillion says now they know-- it resulted from increased pressure in residential gas lines.
"The main line for the gas that came to the residences was over pressured. The normal pressure was about a half pound per square inch, which is very low and this was twelve times higher than that," said Gremillion.
Fires or explosions occurred in situations where the circumstances were just right, including an ignition source. and it happens in plenty of other places too-- just usually not multiple houses at once.
"Gas seeks out a loose connection or something like that, finds an ignition source such as a pilot light on a hot water heater, maybe someone turning a switch on a hot water heater or whatever and kaboom," said Gremillion.
He says it goes back to what to do if you smell gas in your home. first check to see if your gas stove switches are off-- if it's not that, get out:
So, if you're in your house and smell that mercaptan smell, the best thing to do is go outside and call 911. Have the fire department come check it out. Don't turn on a light switch, don't make a phone call, don't light any candles. Go outside and call 911,” he said.
The distinctive smell of natural gas is from a chemical additive called methyl mercaptan. Gremillion says wandering around the house looking for the source could prove deadly.
