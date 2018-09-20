McNeese’s Guidry on No. 25 BYU: ‘I don’t think they’ll overlook us’

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Cowboys are deep into game week as McNeese gets set to travel by plane to Utah on Friday, ahead of Saturday night’s tussle with No. 25 BYU.
Usually in an FBS vs FCS game, a lot of the pressure falls on the larger school to not only win, but do it in convincing fashion. That leads to underestimating your opponent and thus, under preparing for the game.
We’ve seen it before with McNeese against teams like Nebraska and USF. The shoe has also been on the other foot with LSU vs. Troy in 2017 and UAB in 2000.
Despite the Pokes being sandwiched in-between a pair of Top-10 teams (No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 10 Washington), McNeese coach Lance Guidry believes the Cougars won’t be focused on anyone but the Cowboys.
“I don’t think they’ll overlook us. I don’t think their coach is going to allow that to happen," said Guidry. "When they watch the film, they’re not going to have to sell it to their players that we have athletes. They’ll be able to see that we do. I think we’ll get their best, I really do.”
McNeese and BYU will kickoff at 5:00 PM in Provo.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.