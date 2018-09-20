Maroon 5 might headline Super Bowl halftime show, and people are annoyed

(RNN) - Maroon 5 is rumored will headline the halftime show for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Feb. 3.
The official notice isn’t coming until November - and neither Maroon 5 nor the NFL are saying anything.
However, the internet and the host city of Atlanta are surprised - and somewhat irked - that a hometown artist isn’t the featured act.
A not at all comprehensive list includes: Outkast, Childish Gambino, T.I., Usher, Ludacris, Ciara, John Mayer, Gladys Knight or the Indigo Girls to name a few.
But the Super Bowl and the NFL have never featured acts from the hometown of where the game was played.
The year 2000 was last time the game was held in Atlanta, and Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, and Toni Braxton performed - none of whom are from Georgia.
Earlier this year, the game was played in Minneapolis - Justin Timberlake was the performer for the halftime show. He’s from Memphis.
In 2017, New York native Lady Gaga lowered herself wriggling into the NRG Stadium in Houston that launched a million GIFs.
Bruno Mars, Beyonce, and Coldplay rocked Levi’s Stadium in 2016. Bruno Mars is from Hawaii, Beyonce is from Texas, and Coldplay is from England, where they call the game either American Football or “handegg” because of the shape of the ball.
California native Katy Perry’s 2015 halftime show in Phoenix gave us the infamous “left shark," and featured Lenny Kravitz, of New York City, and Missy Elliott, who is from Virginia.
The last time an artist performed in the their home state during a halftime show, was Jessica Simpson for Super Bowl XXXVIII on Feb. 1, 2004 - and we all remember that one because of Janet Jackson’s famous “wardrobe malfunction,” when Justin Timberlake ripped off a portion of her outfit.
