FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances on the increase through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -So far today, the temperatures have not been as much of an issue. The clouds have built in earlier, helping block the sunshine. That in turn, has kept the temperature from warming up too fast. It is still warm, and the temperature is expected to reach the lower 90s. There is a 30% chance of rain that should also help the temperature stay lower.
Through the evening hours, the rain chances will go back down after sunset. There should not be any more rain after the sun goes down. Of course, that is also when the temperature will go down as well. Prior to sunset, the temperature will be very warm with heat indices near the triple digits.
Overnight, it should be partly cloudy. There will be a few times in the night when it is mostly clear. Either way, it should be a pleasant night. The temperature will be warm. Not to mention muggy also. Especially near the coastline, it may still feel like the upper 80s by sunrise.
Friday will have a much better chance for rain in the afternoon. I have raised the rain chances up to 60%. There will be more widespread showers and storms throughout the day. The best time will still be in the afternoon. This will help keep the temperature from warming up too much and should stay in the 80s.
Saturday will also have a good chance for rain as well. The rain chances remain at 60% for the weekend. That does include Sunday. So, any outdoor weekend plans should have an indoor plan alternative just in case. I still would not cancel any plans just yet, though. Temperatures will remain in the 80s.
The rain chances unfortunately will remain high as we start next week. There is a 60% chance of rain both on Monday and Tuesday. I would keep the umbrella nearby on your way out the door. There may even be some showers in the morning, so all of the rain will not necessarily be in the afternoon. Still, with all the rain, the temperature will be slightly cooler.
Here’s the best part of the forecast! A cold front is looking more and more likely to reach Southwest Louisiana by late next week. It could arrive Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. But at some point, it should arrive. When it does come, it will bring more rain for the afternoon and possibly the evening as well.
After the front passes, it will be much cooler with our temperatures and will feel like fall! Those temperatures could fall as low of the lower 60s. Then in the afternoon, the high may only be in the 70s! It will not stay that way for long, but it will be a nice change to our weather. Stay tuned for further details.
The tropics are quiet. There is only one area we are now watching over the next five days. This has a 20% chance of development as it heads toward the Caribbean. Conditions will become unfavorable later by this weekend, so this poses little to no threat to the United States.
