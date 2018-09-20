FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily storms on the increase over the days ahead

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Slightly less oppressive this morning to start the day as temperatures range from the lower to middle 70s across the area thanks to a slight reduction in dew point temperatures overnight, but it’s still quite muggy nonetheless and will again feel a little more like a summer day as opposed to a late September morning.
Sunshine to start the day will warm temperatures up quickly through the 70s and 80s with another round of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms on the way today. As was the case the past couple of days, a few storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours along with the usual cloud-to-ground lightning threat as well. Rain chances will increase to 40% this afternoon.
Storms die off by early evening with a mostly clear night ahead as temperatures fall back into the 70s overnight. Areas of patchy fog will be possible tomorrow morning, especially in areas that pick up rain today. Rain chances increase starting Friday.
More widespread showers and thunderstorms will push in starting Friday and each day through the weekend as a slug of Pacific moisture from the remnants of a tropical depression will move in to the Texas and combine with our already muggy air and a stalling front to the north to bring a better rain chance to the area.
Rain chances increase to 60% not only for Friday but everyday through next week as this slow-moving storm system stalls over the same general area through the weekend. This will bring a higher coverage of daily storms that will mostly be confined to the afternoon hours through the early evening. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches will be possible through the middle of next week.
Long range computer models are still advertising a pattern shift by the middle of next week with the jet stream sending a trough over the Central U.S. which will nudge our first cold of the official Fall season through the area by next Thursday. Rain and storms will accompany the frontal passage with the possibility of seeing morning lows as cool as the 60s by next Friday and Saturday mornings.
No tropical activity threatens the area with a couple of areas that have a low chance of development in the Atlantic, although none of them look to cause any problems for areas in the Gulf of Mexico.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
