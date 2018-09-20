Fire on Parish Road in Moss Bluff

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Authorities and Emergency Services responded to a fire at 853 Parish Road in Moss Bluff this evening, Sept. 20, 2018.
Captain Robby Trahan with the Ward 1 Fire Department says that the building that caught fire was a business that was being used by Krystal Ice and Water.
He says that it looks like the fire originated in the storage area of the building and that no one was injured in the fire.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire within 30 minutes.
Louisiana State Fire Marshals are on their way to investigate the fire at this time.
We will have more information as this story develops.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.