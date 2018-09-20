CONSIDER THIS: St. Jude Dream Home

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - This Sunday one of our viewers will win a new house!
KPLC partnered with the St. Jude Dream Home project to help defeat childhood cancer. And this community rose to the occasion, buying out all of the available tickets in record time.
Salvador Custom Homes did an amazing job building a beautiful home in Graywood; this Sunday one lucky winner will have a life-changing experience when they win.
But all of you have made life changing experiences possible for children with cancer. From now through Saturday you can still tour the St. Jude Dream Home and register for the open house prize. Then tune in Sunday at 11:30am to see the drawing for all of the prizes, and hear from families whose lives you’ve helped through St. Jude Hospital.
If you’ve bought a ticket, we wish you luck on Sunday. And to all of you, on behalf of the St. Jude Dream Home project, and all of us here at KPLC, thank you.
