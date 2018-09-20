4 arrested in vehicle thefts case

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that four individuals have been arrested in a ongoing vehicle burglaries and thefts case.
CPSO reports that deputies responded to numerous complaints of vehicle burglaries and reports of unlocked vehicles around the areas of Banbury Road, Boisclar Drive, Burgundy Drive, Delta Drive, and Elliot Road in south Lake Charles on Sept. 12, 2018.
During their investigation, Sheriff’s deputies located a suspicious car near Elliot Road and Gauthier Road and attempted to stop it resulting in the car fleeing deputies and striking a utility pole near East Prien Lake Road and Common Street.
Deputies were unable to locate the suspect after the crash.
Upon investigating the car CPSO Vehicle Crimes Investigation Unity detectives learned that the crashed car had been stolen from the same area as the vehcile burglaries that morning and were able to identify the suspects as William Dennis, Timothy Linnan, Jakhoryn Duhon, and Robert Green.
On September 15, 2018 Judge Guy Bradberry signed warrants for the arrests of the four suspects and William Dennis.
Timothy Linan and Jakhoryn Duhon were arrested the on September 16, 2018 and Robert Green was arrested on September 19, 2018.
Green has been charged with 10 counts of simple burglary, 7 counts of theft, theft of a firearm, and simple criminal property damage with his bond set at $322,500.
Linan has been charged with 9 counts of simple burglary, 7 counts of theft, and the theft of a firearm with his bond set at $275,500.
Duhon has been charged with 10 counts of simple burglary, 8 counts of theft, simple criminal property damage, and theft of a firearm with his bond set at $307,500.
And Dennis who detectives suspect was the driver of the stolen car and was involved in the morning pursuit on September 12 has been charged with possession of stolen things, 9 counts of simple burglary, 8 counts of theft, theft of a firearm, reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer, hit and run, and theft of a motor vehicle.
Dennis' bond was originally set at $333,000 and an additional bond was set by Judge Sharon Wilson at $19,750 once detectives obtained evidence placing him as the driver.
Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is continuing and more arrests and charges are possible in this case.
