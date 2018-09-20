Allen Parish man allegedly hits officer with mirror of truck, faces 10 charges

OBERLIN, LA (KPLC) - An Allen Parish man faces 10 charges after a police pursuit, according to Sheriff Doug Hebert with Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Officers were conducting a narcotics investigation on September 12, Hebert says. James “Jimmy” Butler is accused of doing hand-to-hand crystal meth transactions.
Hebert says while officers were surveilling Butler in Oberlin, officers approached him. Butler sped away in his vehicle striking an officer with the mirror of his truck.
Butler then threw items from his vehicle, says Hebert. The suspect was arrested approximately one mile from the initial location.
Hebert says officers seized the narcotics slung from the vehicle and found hydrocodone, oxycodone, drug paraphernalia, crystal methamphetamine packaged for delivery, and a quantity of crystal meth in a tube.
When officers searched Butler' house, they found more evidence and $1,900 cash.
Butler is charged with:
-Aggravated flight from an officer
-Obstruction of justice
-Possession of CDS II with Intent to Distribute
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Possession of CDS II With Intent to Distribute
-Resisting an officer
-Aggravated Assault with a vehicle against a Police Officer
-Battery of a police officer
-Battery of a police officer
-Manufacture / Distribution of CDS II
