Typical afternoon thunderstorms have the ability to cause damage

A downburst is when the downdraft of a storm over powers the updraft and all the rain and hail that the storm was holding falls to the ground rapidly. This rapid release of rain can cause air below the downdraft to cool rapidly causing this air to begin to sink rapidly as well. When the air, rain and hail reach the ground it has to go somewhere and that is out and away form the storm. This can cause winds to be stronger than those of an EF0 tornado.