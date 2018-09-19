Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: September 18, 2018

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
Rakeen Arkeel Allen, 22, Beaumont, TX: Four counts of out of state detainer.
Adaysha Shydoah Citizen, 22, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, simple criminal damage to property.
Shannon Kyle Fuselier, 53, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, side rear reflectors on bicycles, prohibited acts, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Hope Lynn Mouton, 40, Lake Charles: Four counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, criminal trespass, contraband defined.
Samantha M’lyn Roach, 27, Lake Charles: Prohibited acts, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, headlamps on motor vehicles.
Kevin James Victor, 39, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery.
Charles Edward Davis Jones, 42, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.
Quincy Theodore Simmons, 31, Iowa: Failure to register as a sex offender, unlawful presence of a sex offender. Bond: $7,500
Laine Elyse Perkins, 29, DeQuincy: Probation detainer.
Nathaniel James Lede, 24, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Barbie Sue Johnson, 36, Basile: Theft. Bond: $5,000
Julien Marius Stokes, 26, New Iberia: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a legend drug without prescription.
Shannon O’neal Alston, 30, Tuscaloosa, AL: Illegal possession of stolen things.
Arngeletta Shrnell Wells, 35, Harpersville, AL: Illegal possession of stolen things.
Alicia Rae Breaux, 22, Jennings: Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Danielle Marie Leblanc, 30, Houma: ARDC Detainer.
Patrick Wayne Simien, 34, Lake Charles: Theft.
Anthony Gallien William, 53, Baton Rouge: Theft, monetary instrument abuse.
Damien Demion Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage.
Steven Joseph Hebert, 42, Lake Charles: Two counts of possession of dangerous substance.
John Lamar Mitchell, 34, DeQuincy: Issuing worthless checks.
Holly Elizabeth Mouton, 44, Vinton: Two counts of possession of a control dangerous substance, prohibited acts, illegal use of dangerous substance in presence of a person under 17 years of age.
Shawn Gregory Dugar, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, direct contempt of court.
Michael Kenneth Betzen, 51, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Kirklyn Daron Guidry, 19, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, illegal possession of stolen things, driver must be licensed.
Pravin Patel, 62, Lake Charles: Careless operation, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.
