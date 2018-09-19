Senator Kennedy speaks out on Kavanaugh sexual abuse allegations

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -It has not been an easy road for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Over the weekend Dr. Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her.
Senator John Kennedy is on the Senate Judiciary Committee and says he has spoken with Brett Kavanaugh since the allegations.
"I wanted to speak directly to him, he was resolute, he said absolutely not, this did not happen,” Senator Kennedy said. “Did not happen, I mean he could not have been more unequivocal."
The committee has offered Dr. Ford a chance to speak at a public or private hearing. They have set a deadline of Friday at 10 a.m. to confirm if she wants to testify on Monday.
"If she wants to do it in private I will agree reluctantly, I think we need to have a public hearing,” Kennedy said. “I think the American people need to hear from Dr. Ford and judge Kavanaugh and I trust the American people to draw their own conclusions."
Ford is claiming the assault happened over 30 years ago when they were in high school.
"People keep saying ‘oh it was so long ago,’ but we are talking about character here,” Lake Charles resident Sara Dennison said. “We are talking about a character flaw on a man who is about to sit on the Supreme Court. So, we need to check it out very carefully."
Senator Kennedy says he is prepared to hear out Dr. Ford but, some of his constituents believe the accusations are false.
"I think it’s a scam, jimmied up, just to delay the nomination process,” Lake Charles resident Randall said. “A person that doesn’t remember such supposedly horrific assaults on her, 36 years later, I would call for a vote. I think it’s a democratic party cabal."
When asked if he plans to support Kavanaugh after the hearing. Kennedy stated he did know as he has only received second hand information about Dr. Ford.
"I’ve got to cast a vote here, and I’m not going to do it on hearsay,” Kennedy said. “I need first-hand information, I need to hear from Dr. Ford, she's made a very serious allegation."
Some of his constitutes felt he could've had a better response.
"You feel like he probably could've made a stronger statement saying that if this was true that he definitely wouldn’t support it,” resident William Smith said. “But I can understand wanting to get the facts."
Right now there is no word on whether Dr. Ford will agree to a public or private hearing with the Senate Committee.
