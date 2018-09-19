Lake Charles' Teen Connection seminars resume Thursday

In October 2017, the City of Lake Charles began hosting the free seminars for teenagers ages 13 to 18. This year’s September, October, and November sessions, will be held on the first and third Thursday of each month at the Cpl. Donald Ray Stevens Recreation Center on Cessford St. The December sessions (Dec. 6 and 13) will take place at the Ward 3 Recreation Huber Park Community Center, located at 2401 4th Ave.