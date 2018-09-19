Lake Charles' Teen Connection seminars resume Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles’ Teen Connection series will begin its second year at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20.
The event is free and the topic that will be discussed is “Get Your Foot in the Door – Creating a Winning Resume.” Local Human Resources professional and member of the Imperial Calcasieu Human Resource Management Association (ICHRMA) Janell Johnson will be the evening’s presenter.
The Calcasieu Parish Public Library will also be on hand to help students sign up for library cards and to provide information on their free resume writing resources.
In October 2017, the City of Lake Charles began hosting the free seminars for teenagers ages 13 to 18. This year’s September, October, and November sessions, will be held on the first and third Thursday of each month at the Cpl. Donald Ray Stevens Recreation Center on Cessford St. The December sessions (Dec. 6 and 13) will take place at the Ward 3 Recreation Huber Park Community Center, located at 2401 4th Ave.
Teen Connection is designed to help teenagers learn job skills, college prep, social media, interview skills, and ACT prep among others. The classes are instructed by educators, government officials, and business leaders in the community.
