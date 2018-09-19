Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office moves to new location

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -After residing in the Jennings Court House for over 50 years, the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office has officially moved locations.
Located at 1530 US 90 West, the offices moved to what used to be the West Behavioral Hospital.
The Jeff Davis Deputy Sheriff Chris Ivey says, "It had been closed for almost two years and we were able to purchase it with money we had in our general fund at a lot lower rate than it would have cost to build a new property.”
The new location also shares property with the new jail which is an asset. Ivey said it was the perfect opportunity.
"Hopefully our employees will be happy to have a new larger area to work in and that will make them happier to show up to work and be willing to serve the customers of the parish.”
Connie Sarvis, an employee for the Sheriff’s Office for over 26 years, says although the old building is nostalgic, there’s no doubt that they’re in the right place.
Sarvis says, "We have room to grow we have space to grow we’re more organized. It’s all around good.”
