Jeff Davis Parish ask for help locating missing teen

Jeff Davis Parish ask for help locating missing teen
15-year-old Darian Alexis Crystal Lessigne has been reported missing from Jennings.
September 19, 2018 at 3:58 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 4:00 PM
(JDSO)

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - Fifteen-year-old Jennings teen Darian Alexis Crystal Lessigne has been reported missing by family members, according to the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.

Lessigne was last seen traveling in an unknown direction after leaving her home at noon.

She is 5-foot-5 and has brown eyes and dark blond hair cut just above her shoulders.

She was last seen wearing a hot pink tank top and black shorts.

Sheriff’s Office officials ask anyone with any information about Lessigne’s location to contact the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-824-3850.

JDSO reports missing teen Fifteen-year-old Darian Alexis Crystal Lessigne, of Hwy 102 in Jennings has been reported...

Posted by Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.