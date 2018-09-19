Jeff Davis Parish ask for help locating missing teen

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - Fifteen-year-old Jennings teen Darian Alexis Crystal Lessigne has been reported missing by family members, according to the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.
Lessigne was last seen traveling in an unknown direction after leaving her home at noon.
She is 5-foot-5 and has brown eyes and dark blond hair cut just above her shoulders.
She was last seen wearing a hot pink tank top and black shorts.
Sheriff’s Office officials ask anyone with any information about Lessigne’s location to contact the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-824-3850.
