Hurricane Florence leads to hospital wedding proposal

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -A man and a woman admitted into a Brunswick County hospital are happy to be together, but they’re not quite ready to tie the knot... yet.
Perry Lee Hewett recently proposed to Mable Louise Hill after both were admitted to Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia on September 14, while fleeing from Hurricane Florence, according to Novant Health.
The hospital said the two have known each other for more than 20 years, but Hewett proposed this weekend in the hospital.
Hill replied "not today," with a smile.
According to the hospital, she did not want to get married during a hurricane, but the two are glad to be safe and together.
“We are so happy to be here together,” Hewett told the hosptial. “I would have had so much weight on my shoulders knowing that I had to take care of her and myself. We’re glad we don’t have to worry how each other is doing now that we’re together at."
He described their relationship as "love at first phone" after he got her number from his cousin two decades ago.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.