Free bat seminar at Tuten Park

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With International Bat Week coming soon, the City of Lake Charles is holding a free bat seminar that will be held at Tuten Park from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Theresa Cross, an educator with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and SWLA Master Naturalist board member, will be putting on the seminar and will provide an abundance of information dedicated to these nocturnal creatures.
“Participants will get a closer look at the importance of bats to humans, the particular species the inhabit Louisiana and their diets," Tuten Park program manager Irvin Louque said.
There seminar is free to attend, but space is limited. Individuals that plan to participate must pre-register and can do so by visiting bit.ly/TutenEd or calling (337) 491-8770. Individuals interested in investing in city parks made do so online by visiting www.foundationswla.org.
