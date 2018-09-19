Former VA employees blow whistle on alleged wrongdoing in Jennings

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -There are allegations of patient neglect, fraud, and other corruption concerning home health care provided to veterans in Jennings.
In addition to this clinic in Jennings, frail veterans who are home bound are provided with home health services. According to complaints filed by two former employees the system is fraught with corruption.
One former employee says there was patient neglect, falsification of veterans’ medical records, fraudulent billing, misuse of government vehicles, tampering with vehicle tracking systems and more.
Local veteran and advocate for others, Jim Jackson, has no first-hand knowledge of the situation, but he says he’s not shocked or surprised.
"Where there's this much smoke, we better look for the fire, we better put it out. And it goes back to supervision. Without the supervision, quality supervision, quality people throughout, we don't have anything. The VA doesn't have anything."
Another part of the complaint describes nurses allegedly documenting home visits, miles traveled and serves when logs show the cars never moved.
"It's a paper trail. So, these people who drove three and four hundred miles in a half a day and saw nine patients, but their paperwork was straight. Did they see anybody or do anything? Probably not."
There is even one allegation about fraudulent visits after a patient had passed away.
Jackson says the VA needs more employees who care about veterans.
"We have so many people who are there for the insurance, for the paycheck, for whatever and so few there for God and country to be responsive to the needs of that veteran."
A spokesman says the VA takes the allegations seriously and that their office of accountability and whistle-blower protection is looking into them.
Both former employees say they have suffered retaliation and have filed complaints seeking whistle blower protection.
