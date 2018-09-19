Ford wants FBI investigation into Kavanaugh allegation before testifying, attorney says

(RNN) – The attorney for Christine Blasey Ford said on Tuesday night that her client wants an FBI investigation into her accusation that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980s before she testifies before the Senate.
Sen. Charles Grassley, R-IA, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, had announced a hearing for next Monday to air the testimony of Ford and Kavanaugh regarding the alleged assault.
Ford, a psychology professor, went public with the allegation over the weekend after it was leaked in the news media.
She told The Washington Post that Kavanaugh forced her into a room at a high school party in suburban Maryland in the 1980s and “was trying to attack me and remove my clothing” and that he covered her mouth when she tried to scream for help.
On Tuesday her attorneys Debra Katz and Lisa Banks sent a letter to Grassley, obtained by CNN, that stressed “an FBI investigation of the incident should be the first step in addressing her allegations.”
“She will talk with the committee. She’s not prepared to talk with them at a hearing on Monday,” Banks said on CNN on Tuesday night.
The earlier letter stressed how an investigation would help ensure Ford’s “own health and security.”
“A full investigation by law enforcement officials will ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a non-partisan matter, and that the Committee is fully informed before conducting any hearing or making any decisions,” the letter reads.
It adds that since coming forward, Ford, in addition to receiving support from around the country, has “been the target of vicious harassment and even death threats.”
“Her worst fears have materialized,” the letter said.
