FIRST ALERT: Wednesday Tropical Weather Outlook

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the absence of any named storms to track today in the Atlantic basin, hurricane season is not over and things still need to be monitored closely over the days and weeks ahead.
As of Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center has one area highlighted for potential development in the Atlantic, although there is no real computer model supporting tropical formation from what amounts to an elongated cluster of thunderstorms over the water.
The NHC only gives the highlighted area a 20% chance of tropical formation, citing strong wind shear that will act to tear apart any organization and likely keep this system from forming at all.
The remnants of Joyce over the northeastern Atlantic also have a very low chance of re-developing although there is no land in the way of this system regardless of reformation.
