FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain becoming more widespread this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -The heat will once again be an issue for today. The temperatures will warm up to the lower to mid 90s. Plus there’s the humidity on top of that, so it will feel like the triple digits. This heat is partially due to the abundant sunshine from this morning helping get a jump start on warming those temperatures up. Through the afternoon, the rain chances will go up to 30%. Not everyone will see rain. Hopefully you are one of those that will to help cool the temperature.
During the evening hours, the temperature will still be an issue. It will be hot until after sunset. Even then it will be very warm. If you were lucky enough to see some rain today, that should have helped relieve some of the heat. The rain chances will also be in place up until sunset, then all of the rain will go away after sunset. Overall, it should be a nice evening.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy. After midnight, it should become mostly clear. I do not expect any rain throughout the night. It will be warm and muggy. The temperature will once again struggle to cool down at all. Some places may still be in the 80s by sunrise. North of I-10 has a better chance to see the mid 70s.
Through the rest of the week, the rain chances will go back up. Especially Friday and Saturday. There will be a cold front that comes from the west and will stall to our north. That will cause more rain to be likely as we enter the weekend. Still no need to cancel any plans, but Sunday is a better day to do anything outdoors.
Sunday will still have a few showers around during the afternoon. It should not be a washout. I have a 40% chance of rain during the day. Compared to Saturday, Sunday will not have nearly as much rain, making it a better day to do anything outdoors.
The normal summertime weather pattern will continue next week on Monday and Tuesday. More of those afternoon showers and storms will be likely. The good news is that a cold front is possibly coming to Southwest Louisiana by the end of next week. We will monitor this over the next few days if this will bring cooler temperatures.
The tropics are quiet. There is only one area we are now watching over the next five days. This has a 20% chance of development as it heads toward the Caribbean. Conditions will become unfavorable later, so this poses little to no threat to the United States.
