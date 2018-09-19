FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain becoming more widespread this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -The heat will once again be an issue for today. The temperatures will warm up to the lower to mid 90s. Plus there’s the humidity on top of that, so it will feel like the triple digits. This heat is partially due to the abundant sunshine from this morning helping get a jump start on warming those temperatures up. Through the afternoon, the rain chances will go up to 30%. Not everyone will see rain. Hopefully you are one of those that will to help cool the temperature.