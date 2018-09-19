FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot again with return afternoon thunderstorms

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures out the door won’t drop much below 80 as another very humid start to the morning keeps heat index values in the middle 80s even during the coolest part of the early morning hours. Patchy fog and haze will be around but bright sunshine warms temperatures quickly up through the 80s and into the 90s by the noon hour.
As was the case yesterday, heat index values will top out between 105 and 107 thanks to the high humidity as a few clouds begin developing in advance of a couple of pop-up thunderstorms back by this afternoon. Watch for cloud-to-ground lightning as these storms could quickly develop with little warning if outdoors during the hottest part of the afternoon. Storms will die off at or before sunset with another sultry night as temperatures fall into the middle to upper 70s overnight.
A return of southerly winds Thursday may help shave a degree or two off the afternoon temperatures but keep humidity levels very high with around a 40% chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms on the return tomorrow as highs top out in the lower 90s with heat index values up to 105 during the afternoon. A surge of deep tropical moisture in advance of a trough of low pressure over Texas will send rain chances up higher Friday and Saturday.
A Pacific low will move in to Texas and send an additional surge of moisture our way and this will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms likely Friday and Saturday, especially from afternoon through early evening. These storms could cause some issues for outdoor activities through early evening, so keep that in mind as your make your plans and prepare accordingly for the possibility of rain.
The weekend won’t be a complete washout as storms will be mainly confined the latter part of the day both Saturday and Sunday during the afternoon and chances look lower Sunday as compared to Saturday. We’ll stay on the warm and humid side of a front through early week, but there are indications that our first fall front could arrive by the middle to latter half of next week that could drop nights in to the 60s with highs in the 80s.
The tropics remain quieter today, with only one area to monitor well out in the Atlantic that as of this morning appears to have no bearing on the Gulf of Mexico in the longer range, especially if we start getting fronts to move through by late next week. We’ll keep you updated over the coming days if that appears to change, but as of now we have nothing to worry about in the tropics.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.