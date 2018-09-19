California surgeon accused of sexual assault graduated from LSU

SANTA ANA, CA (KPLC) - A well-known California surgeon who is being charged with sexual assault has ties to Louisiana, according to the Orange County District Attorney.
Grant William Robicheaux, 38, and his girlfriend Cerissa Laura Riley, 31, of Newport Beach, are being accused of drugging and raping at least two women in 2016. Robicheaux is a Louisiana State University graduate. He received his undergraduate and Medical School degrees in 2007 from LSU.
According to the district attorney, Riley and Robicheaux met a 32-year-old woman at a restaurant in Newport Beach in April of 2016. After inviting the victim to a party on a different occasion, the couple took her back to Robicheaux’s apartment after the victim was intoxicated. It was at this time the defendants allegedly gave the victim multiple drugs and then raped her. The victim contacted police the next day and tested positive for multiple drugs.
In October of 2016 another victim claimed the couple sexually assaulted her at the same apartment after she became unconscious while drinking with the couple. The police were alerted to the situation when a neighbor called NBPD after hearing the victim scream for help.
Police conducted a search warrant on Robicheaux’s apartment on Jan. 9, 2018, and found large amounts of illegal drugs, two illegal and unregistered assault rifles, four other firearms, and several large capacity magazines.
Robicheaux is charged with felony rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, assault with intent to commit sexual offense, four counts of possession of a controlled substance for sale, and two counts of possession of an assault weapon. He also faces two sentencing enhancements of being personally armed with a firearm during health and safety code violation.
Riley is charged with rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, assault with intent to commit sexual offense, four counts of possession of a controlled substance for sale. She also faces a sentencing enhancement of knowingly vicariously armed with a firearm.
