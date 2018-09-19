California surgeon accused of sexual assault graduated from LSU

According to the district attorney, Riley and Robicheaux met a 32-year-old woman at a restaurant in Newport Beach in April of 2016. After inviting the victim to a party on a different occasion, the couple took her back to Robicheaux’s apartment after the victim was intoxicated. It was at this time the defendants allegedly gave the victim multiple drugs and then raped her. The victim contacted police the next day and tested positive for multiple drugs.