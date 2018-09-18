Local 17-year-old becomes a published author

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Jaylon Martin, A 17-year-old senior at Lake Charles College Prep is about to finish his third book.
Jaylon Martin’s inspiration came from an 8th grade writing assignment given to him by his teacher at the time, Michelle Myers.
Myers knew Jaylon was different from the beginning, but she was pleasantly surprised to hear that her project is what kick started his book. The project was based off the discussion of the book Divergent. Myers wanted to exercise her students creativity.
The assignment impressed Jaylon and left him with the idea of his first book “Black Star."
Jaylon says the main character, Petra, meets friends, makes rivals, falls in love and learns to use her powers. Written in two months at just 13-years-old, Jaylon says he bases a lot of the plot off his own experiences of growing up.
In addition to writing the book, Jaylon completed the book’s art work as well.
“It’s the reason why you become a teacher," said Myers. "It’s the whole reason I am a teacher because I want to inspire them to be the greatest version of themselves they can be.”
“I just want to thank her for everything because if I hadn’t met her or if she wouldn’t have assigned that project I don’t know where I would be", said Jaylon.
Jaylon’s third book “Black Magic” will be released in early 2019.
