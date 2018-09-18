TROPICAL UPDATE: Quieter in the Atlantic for now, but hurricane season isn’t over yet

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The remnants of Florence are making a final departure off the eastern seaboard today after days and days of flooding rain has devasted North Carolina where rescue and recovery efforts continue today. The storm has weakened to a post-tropical system and the low will finally push off the coast of New England by this evening but not before dumping a couple more inches of rain in some areas.
The remnants of Isaac over the western Caribbean do not look to rekindle over the days ahead nor poses a threat to the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center has reduced the re-development chances to 0% as wind shear and land interaction has all but torn the remnants completely apart near Jamaica.
Tropical Depression Joyce remains a non-factor in the far northeastern Atlantic as it poses no threat to land and will stay out to sea for its lifespan over the next few days, south of the Azores Islands.
While tropical activity may be settling down for now, hurricane season is not over as September typically brings the peak tropical activity with October bringing a reduction in overall tropical activity through November with the official end of hurricane season on November 30.
