SWLA teachers attend STEM education workshop

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
Teachers around Southwest Louisiana got free lessons on STEM education today.
It’s all part of a sponsorship by Phillips 66 of the National Energy Education Development (NEED) project to get more students interested in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) classes. Today nearly 40 teachers signed up to explore the science of energy and energy resources and bring back engaging activities that help students learn more about how energy influences their lives.
Ether Augustine from Pearl Watson Elementary says it’s important for students to learn about STEM jobs early, especially in our area.
“In today’s education, I think STEM is very important because it introduces our students to a wide variety of occupations so it gets them thinking along the tracks of more than just every day jobs that we normally think of. And it gets them in a mindset to shoot for something greater.”
Phillips 66 and the NEED project plan to hold 20 workshops this year to educate more than 800 teachers in 9 states.
