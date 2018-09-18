Southwest Louisiana Booking: Monday, September 17

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Angellina Marcentel, 38, Starks, LA: Direct contempt of court.
Christopher Owen, 36, Sulphur, LA: Registration; commercial vehicles; expired plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule I, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, prohibited acts; three counts drug paraphernalia.
Steve Soileau, 47, Ragley, LA: Prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, violations of registration provisions; switched license plate, monetary instrument abuse, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule IV, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule III.
Clarence Fuller, 37, Lake Charles, LA: Two counts direct contempt of court.
Stephen Arnold, 35, Sulphur, LA: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, prohibited acts drug paraphernalia.
Dayron Washington, 43, Lake Charles, LA: Theft less than $1,000, obstruction of justice, purse snatching.
Tramaine Harrison, 39, St. James, LA: Simple battery, battery of a police office; offender in legal custody.
Derrick Lastie, 45, Lake Charles, LA: Possession of marijuana; 1st offense, two counts probation detainer,
