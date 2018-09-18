Service with a smile: Sam Houston band receives donation to attend national festival

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
The band students over at Sam Houston high school are that much closer to making their dreams of attending the National Cherry Blossom festival a reality.
Monday morning the students received a nice surprise when the owner of “Treasures of Marilyn", a catering company, presented them a check to help them attend the festival in January.
Last month members of the band volunteered their time serving at least 1,300 guests at the Louisiana Municipal Association convention.
The event was catered, in large, by Treasures of Marilyn.
Owner, Marilyn Dawdy said the group reached out to them as they were looking for a fundraiser to help them go to the Cherry Blossom festival. Knowing how difficult it is to find good temporary help and needing a ton of workers for the huge convention, she and her staff had to think outside the box.
“This quickly became a great learning experience for these kids.They learned about how difficult it is to feed 1100 guests for a luncheon and then wash, dry, reset, and serve an evening banquet meal for 1300 guests,” said Dawdy.
Because of their efforts, she presented them a check for $11,000.
“I am so proud of them and their effort,” she said. “They smiled, ran, and quickly learned how to give service with a smile!”
The students, themselves, were also appreciative of the experience.
“We spent hours working, making food, serving food, cleaning dishes..Miss Marilyn’s crew was so helpful," said Rachel Vrits, head drum major.
The students ended up serving almost 5,000 meals over the span of 2 days.
Marilyn says it served as a true testament that there are some dependable students right here in our community.
