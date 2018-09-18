Senate passes Opioid Crisis Response Act

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A legislative package of bills aimed to fight the opioid epidemic was approved by the Senate in a 99-1 vote.
The 70-bill package includes incentives for the development of non-addictive pain medications, ensuring state share data from the Prescription Drug Monitoring programs, funding requiring the FDA to provide opioids in smaller quantities, and measures making the mailing of illegal opioids more difficult.
One of those bills is the Opioid Quota Reform Act co-authored by Senators Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) and John Kennedy (R-Louisiana). The bill is said to enhance the Drug Enforcement Administration’s authority to set opioid quota.
“Our nation’s opioid crisis has reached an unprecedented level,” said Sen. Kennedy. “Addiction reaches every household regardless of age, race or socioeconomic background."
The Senate package is similar one in the House which passed in June.
